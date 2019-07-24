The Milwaukee Brewers shuffled their bullpen ahead of their series finale against Cincinnati on Wednesday, recalling right-hander Taylor Williams and sending down Burch Smith.

This will be Williams’ fourth stint with the Brewers this season. He opened the year on the 25-man roster and was sent to Triple-A San Antonio on April 7. He returned to Milwaukee on May 2 only to be sent back down three days later. Williams had another three-day stint with the big club after being recalled June 2.

In seven games with the Brewers this season, Williams has allowed 15 runs on 19 hits in 10 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. He has a 1.77 ERA, .163 opponent batting average and 0.98 WHIP for the Missions in 34 appearances, with 45 whiffs in 40 2/3 innings.

Smith has also yo-yo’d between Milwaukee and San Antonio. He has appeared in seven games for Milwaukee, allowing 11 runs in 12 2/3 innings. He pitched two innings in Tuesday night’s loss to the Reds, allowing five runs in two innings