The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.

Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers, but the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.

Faria, 26, made 40 appearances (26 starts) for the Rays over three seasons with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.311 WHIP in 161 2/3 innings.

He’s made seven appearances for the Rays this season, all in relief, racking up 11 strikeouts against seven walks and three earned runs in 10 innings.

Faria has a 4.07 ERA in 23 appearances (seven starts) this season in Triple-A, where he’s averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.