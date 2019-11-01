Brewers stars Grandal, Moustakas elect free agency

Yasmani Grandal and infielder Mike Moustakas have elected free agency, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday.

This means Grandal and Moustakas both turned down the mutual option for 2020 that was attached to the one-year deals they signed last offseason. It was the expected move for both players, as the two sluggers will likely land multiyear contracts in the open market.

In his debut season with Milwaukee, Grandal set career bests in games played (153), home runs (28), on-base percentage (.380) and OPS (.848). Moustakas batted .254/.329/.516 and smacked 35 homers.

Elsewhere in the organization, infielders Tyler Austin and Cory Spangenberg were outrighted to Triple-A and elected free agency. Pitchers Matt Albers, Gio Gonzalez, Jay Jackson, Jordan Lyles and Drew Pomeranz also will become unrestricted free agents.

Milwakee’s 40-man roster now stands at 31. The free-agency period begins Nov. 4.