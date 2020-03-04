Hiura, Woodruff shine but Brewers lose 5-1 to White Sox

Brandon Woodruff allowed one run (none earned) and three hits in three innings of work and Keston Hiura homered, but the Milwaukee Brewers lost 5-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

In relief of Woodruff, Corbin Burnes stepped in and limited Chicago to three hits and no runs over three innings. He whiffed four batters and walked one.

Hiura launched a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth for the Brewers’ only run of the afternoon. It was his second dinger of spring training.

With the game tied at 1, Chicago scored three runs in the seventh inning off of reliever Devin Williams.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain had a nice day at the plate, collecting two hits in three at-bats.

Milwaukee returns to action Thursday afternoon to take on the Cincinnati Reds.