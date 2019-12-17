The Milwaukee Brewers made another surprise addition Tuesday, signing first and third baseman Ryon Healy to a one-year contract.

Healy, who turns 28 in January, spent last season with the Seattle Mariners and slashed .237/.289/.456 with 16 doubles and seven home runs in 47 games. He last appeared in a game May 20 and underwent season-ending hip surgery in August.

He elected free agency after the Mariners outrighted Healy to Triple-A in October.

A third-round pick of the Oakland A’s in 2013, Healy debuted in 2016 and spent two seasons with Oakland, hitting .271/.302/.451 with a career-high 25 home runs in 2017. The A’s traded him to the Mariners the following winter. Healy has split time between first and third base throughout his four-year major-league career, making 181 appearances at first and 152 appearances at third.

The Brewers declined a club option for Eric Thames in November. Thames made 105 appearances for Milwaukee at first base last season and remains a free agent.