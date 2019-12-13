The Milwaukee Brewers made a surprise addition Friday afternoon, signing veteran left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year contract.

Anderson, 31, has spent the past two seasons with the Oakland A’s. He went 13-9 in 31 starts for the A’s last season, posting a 3.89 ERA with 90 strikeouts, a 1.307 WHIP and a 4.6 K/9.

Anderson debuted with Oakland in 2009 and has also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays. He has a career 4.09 ERA in 188 appearances.

Milwaukee has spent the winter overhauling its rotation. Jhoulys Chacin was released during the season, while Gio Gonzalez and Jordan Lyles hit free agency. The Brewers traded Zach Davies to the San Diego Padres last month, acquiring Eric Lauer as part of the deal, and dealt Chase Anderson to the Blue Jays.

