Former first-round pick Lawrie signing with Brewers
Brett Lawrie might get a chance to play for the Milwaukee Brewers after all.
Selected No. 16 overall in the 2008 draft but traded away to Toronto after the 2010 season, Lawrie announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Brewers. Reports indicate Lawrite is signing a minor-league contract with a team option for 2020.
Following the trade which netted Milwaukee starting pitcher Shaun Marcum, Lawrie played 345 games for the Blue Jays from 2011-14, registering a .265/.323/.426 slash line and 43 home runs. He was then traded to Oakland before the 2015 season in a deal which sent Josh Donaldson to Toronto.
Lawrie lasted only one year with the A’s, batting .260 with 16 home runs, before being on the move again, traded to the Chicago White Sox. He played one season with Chicago, appearing in just 94 games with 12 home runs, before being released.
He has been out of organized baseball since his release. Lawrie turned 29 on Jan. 18 and owns a career major-league slash line of .261/.315/.419 while playing second base and third base.
Life has been a little weird for me this past couple years. To be honest it’s been lonely. I worked my whole life to achieve my dreams. I’ve shared a locker room with 25+ men ever since I’ve been 19 years old & I blinked and it all disappeared. I’ve put more effort into finding the people I thought knew what was best for me than any of you could understand . It wasn’t until about a week & a half ago I received a call from my agent & shortly into that call I got word that something could be “Brewing”. Yesterday I got the best news of my life & I am beyond excited to share with you that I am signing with the “Milwaukee Brewers”. Im so ecstatic for this opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot thank the Brewers enough for believing in ME when no 1 else would. Remember …. “ You, Me or Nobody is gonna hit as hard as LIFE” – R.B
Pitchers and catchers report to Brewers spring training Feb. 13, followed by position players Feb. 18. Milwaukee’s first spring exhibition is Feb. 23 against the rival Chicago Cubs.