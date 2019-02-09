Former first-round pick Lawrie signing with Brewers

Brett Lawrie might get a chance to play for the Milwaukee Brewers after all.

Selected No. 16 overall in the 2008 draft but traded away to Toronto after the 2010 season, Lawrie announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Brewers. Reports indicate Lawrite is signing a minor-league contract with a team option for 2020.

Following the trade which netted Milwaukee starting pitcher Shaun Marcum, Lawrie played 345 games for the Blue Jays from 2011-14, registering a .265/.323/.426 slash line and 43 home runs. He was then traded to Oakland before the 2015 season in a deal which sent Josh Donaldson to Toronto.

Lawrie lasted only one year with the A’s, batting .260 with 16 home runs, before being on the move again, traded to the Chicago White Sox. He played one season with Chicago, appearing in just 94 games with 12 home runs, before being released.

He has been out of organized baseball since his release. Lawrie turned 29 on Jan. 18 and owns a career major-league slash line of .261/.315/.419 while playing second base and third base.

Pitchers and catchers report to Brewers spring training Feb. 13, followed by position players Feb. 18. Milwaukee’s first spring exhibition is Feb. 23 against the rival Chicago Cubs.