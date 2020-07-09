Brewers sign first-round pick Garrett Mitchell
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first-round pick Garrett Mitchell, the team announced Wednesday.
The 20th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Mitchell starred at UCLA from 2018-20. In 121 career games (118 starts), Mitchell logged 25 doubles, 15 triples and six home runs with a .327/.393/.478 slash line. In 2020, Mitchell was batting .355 over 15 games before the collegiate season was shut down due to the coronavirus.
The 21-year-old was the sixth outfielder off the board. Mitchell was the first outfielder taken by the Brewers in the first round since Corey Ray in 2016.
Now that Mitchell has signed a contract, all five of the Brewers’ 2020 draft selections have agreed to terms.