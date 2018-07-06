Instead of playing college baseball at LSU, shortstop Brice Turang has opted to join the Milwaukee Brewers’ farm system, as the team announced he officially signed with the club Friday afternoon.

Selected 21st overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Brewers, Turang’s signing bonus is worth a reported $3.4 million, which is $400k over slot value for that pick.

So happy to be a brewer thank you for all the love and support! God bless ❤️ @Brewers pic.twitter.com/XD7zw7SBR3 — btang (@BriceCturang) July 6, 2018

Entering his senior season at Santiago High School, Turang was ranked by MLB.com as the top prep player in the 2018 draft class. Turang’s stock dropped a bit when he didn’t develop power in his final high school campaign, but he wrapped up his prep career by hitting for a .352 average with five homers, 21 RBI and a .464 on-base percentage.

Milwaukee selected Turang’s father, Brian, in the 1987 draft, but he did not sign with the Brewers. The elder Turang spent two seasons with the Seattle Mariners from 1993-94 and hit .222/.297/.313 with one homer, 15 RBI and nine stolen bases in 78 games.

Turang will likely join the rookie-level Arizona Brewers this summer.