More than a month after parting ways with Eric Thames the Milwaukee Brewers appear to have found their next first baseman.

Free agent Justin Smoak has signed a one-year contract with the Brewers with a club option for 2021, the team announced Friday, after spending five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Smoak, who turned 33 this month, hit .208/.342/.406 with 22 home runs in 121 games for the Blue Jays last year. He missed 12 games with a quad injury in June and split time with fellow first baseman Rowdy Tellez down the stretch.

A 10-year veteran, Smoak was an All-Star in 2017, hitting .270 with a .883 OPS and 38 home runs

Thames, who remains a free agent after the Brewers declined a 2020 club option on his contract, hit .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs last season.