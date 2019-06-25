Brewers sign 2019 first-round pick Ethan Small
The Milwaukee Brewers have officially added another left-handed arm to their organization.
Milwaukee announced it signed former Mississippi State southpaw Ethan Small on Tuesday afternoon, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft.
More Brewers coverage
As a redshirt junior this season, Small logged a 10-2 record with 1.93 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and an NCAA-best 176 strikeouts in 107 innings. Opponents hit just .164 against Small, as he led the Bulldogs to a College World Series appearance. Small was named the 2019 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Pitcher of the Year.
Over his three-year collegiate career, Small registered a 16-6 record, 3.05 ERA and 318 strikeouts. He’s the third Mississippi State pitcher to tally 300+ strikeouts in a career.
This draft marked the first time Milwaukee drafted a pitcher in the first round since Nathan Kirby in 2015.
Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2017, Keston Hiura, made his MLB debut this season and owns a .281/.333/.531 slash line and five homers in 17 career games. Brice Turang, the Brewers’ top pick last year, is batting .296/.395/.374 with 11 doubles, three triples and one homer in 69 games with the Low-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this season.
The Brewers have now signed 22 members of their 2019 draft class.