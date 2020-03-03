Miller posts two scoreless innings, but Brewers lose 9-0

Abraham Almonte broke things open in the third inning with a grand slam home run, and the San Diego Padres bullied the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego plated seven runs in the third inning — and six off of right-handed reliever David Phelps alone. Phelps faced six batters and didn’t record an out.

It derailed a solid outing for Shelby Miller, who walked two hitters but didn’t allow a hit or a run while fanning three in two innings of work.

Milwaukee’s only hit of the afternoon was a single by Logan Morrison in the second inning.

The Brewers return to the field Wednesday afternoon for a matchup against the Chicago White Sox.