Miller posts two scoreless innings, but Brewers lose 9-0
FOX Sports Wisconsin
Abraham Almonte broke things open in the third inning with a grand slam home run, and the San Diego Padres bullied the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego plated seven runs in the third inning — and six off of right-handed reliever David Phelps alone. Phelps faced six batters and didn’t record an out.
It derailed a solid outing for Shelby Miller, who walked two hitters but didn’t allow a hit or a run while fanning three in two innings of work.
Milwaukee’s only hit of the afternoon was a single by Logan Morrison in the second inning.
The Brewers return to the field Wednesday afternoon for a matchup against the Chicago White Sox.