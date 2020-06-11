Brewers select OF Garrett Mitchell No. 20 overall

The Milwaukee Brewers selected UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell with the 20th pick in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday night.

Mitchell appeared in 106 games over three seasons for the Bruins, slashing .323/.388/.477 with six home runs and 72 RBI.

In his shortened junior season this year, he hit .355 with a .909 OPS in 62 at-bats over 15 games.

In 2019, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound outfielder paced the Bruins’ offense, batting .349/.418/.566 over 62 games and earning Pac-12 All-Conference Team honors.



The 21-year-old played one season in the Northwoods League, hitting .309 with two homers and 20 RBI in 34 games.

Mitchell has been playing with Type 1 diabetes since being diagnosed in the third grade.