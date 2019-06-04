Brewers select LHP Ethan Small No. 28 overall

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Ethan Small with the 28th pick in the 2019 MLB draft on Monday night.

A junior, Small has gone 9-2 in 16 starts this season for the Bulldogs, posting a 1.88 ERA and striking out a whopping 160 batters in 96 innings.

At the end of the regular season, Small ranked third in the Southeastern Conference in ERA and ranked among Division I pitchers in WHIP (2nd, 0.80) and ERA (13th). He was named the SEC’s 2019 Pitcher of the Year for his efforts.

The Bulldogs are still vying for a national championship after advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals with a win over the University of Miami on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3 lefty, who missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, has recorded double-digit strikeouts in 11 starts.

Small was a 26th-round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, but declined to sign.

This is the first time the Brewers have selected a pitcher in the first round since Nathan Kirby in 2015.