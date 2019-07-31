The Milwaukee Brewers sent coveted young shortstop Mauricio Dubon to the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Ray Black at Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Pomeranz, 30, is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA and a 1.609 WHIP in 21 appearances for the Giants this season.

The Giants moved Pomeranz to the bullpen July 22 after he posted a 6.10 ERA in 17 starts. He has improved in that role, fanning eight in four appearances and 5 1/3 innings while allowing just one walk and no runs.

Black, 29, has allowed one earned run with one walk and five strikeouts in two relief outings for the Giants this season. He debuted in 2018, posting a 6.17 ERA and a 1.157 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings as a reliever.

One of the Brewers’ top prospects, Dubon, 25, made his major-league debut July 7, appearing in two games, and is hitting .297/.333/.475 with 22 doubles and 16 home runs in 98 games for Triple-A San Antonio this season.