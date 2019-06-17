Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas have been mashing all season, but with the All-Star Game approaching, they’ve kicked it into high gear.

Yelich is hitting .472/.532/.906 in 13 games this month with an NL-leading 1.438 OPS, while Moustakas is hitting .327/.411/.714 through 12 games with a 1.125 OPS, which ranks fifth.

And while he hasn’t been as consistent at the plate, San Diego Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe is right there with them heading into a three-game series between the two teams.

NL – Highest OPS since June 1

Christian Yelich MIL 1.438 Scott Kingery PHI 1.193 Hunter Renfroe SD 1.149 Freddie Freeman ATL 1.142 Mike Moustakas MIL 1.125

Renfroe leads the majors with eight home runs, tied with Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees, including five homers in his past three games.

He’s been particularly good late in games.

Renfroe has 12 home runs in the seventh inning or later this season, tied with the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the most in the majors.

With 125 home runs on the season, the Brewers have been outslugging the rest of the NL by a wide margin — they’ve hit 11 more home runs than the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks — but the Padres have been holding their own.

The Brewers are averaging a home run every 19.78 at-bats, while the Padres are hitting one every 22.62 at-bats.

Both squads have a high team OPS, but Milwaukee hasn’t been quite as good on the road: Their .788 OPS drops to .759 away from Miller Park.

The Padres, meanwhile have a .726 OPS at home and a .774 OPS on the road.

Another commonality: The Brewers and Padres’ bullpens have been piling up strikeouts this season.

San Diego’s bullpen averages 10.11 strikeouts per nine innings — third in the NL — while Milwaukee’s averages 10.03, good for fourth.

Their six-game season series last year bore this out: The Brewers won it 4-2, but the final numbers were pretty close.

Brewers Padres Runs 34 33 AVG .293 .275 OBP .336 .351 SLG .459 .477

Other notes:

— Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin has struggled on the road. He’s 1-6 with a 7.39 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP away from Miller Park this season.

— Padres starter Joey Lucchesi has been good at inducing soft contact this season. His average exit velocity of 86.6 mph is the fourth-lowest in the NL. The Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff ranks fourth at 86.9 mph.

