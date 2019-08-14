Brewers recall RHP Ray Black, option RHP Jake Faria to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Ray Black on Wednesday and optioned fellow right-hander Jake Faria to Triple-A San Antonio.

Both pitchers were acquired at the July 31 trade deadline. Black, 29, came over from the San Francisco Giants alongside left-hander Drew Pomeranz, while Faria, 26, was previously with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Black last pitched in the majors July 15 and appeared in two games for the Giants this year, allowing four hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk in two one-inning outings.

Black has yet to allow a hit in four appearances for the Missions, fanning five with one walk in four innings.

Faria has allowed five hits, three earned runs and a walk in three appearances and 3 1/3 innings for the Brewers this season. Faria has made one appearance for the Missions since the trade, retiring all three batters he faced.