Brewers recall RHP Burch Smith, designate Deolis Guerra for assignment

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Burch Smith from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday and designated fellow right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment.

Guerra, who had his contract selected Thursday, pitched the ninth Friday during the Brewers’ 10-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, facing six batters while allowing four hits and four earned runs before exiting in favor of Junior Guerra.

Smith has made three appearances for the Brewers this season, allowing three hits and an earned run in 5 1/2 innings back in May.

The 29-year-old has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 13 starts for San Antonio this season.