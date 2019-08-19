Brewers release 2020 spring training schedule

It’s never too early to start looking towards next season — if you’re booking a vacation, that is.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 2020 spring training schedule Monday afternoon.

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp Feb. 12, and the rest of the team will join them Feb. 17 for the first full-squad workout scheduled for the following day. Milwaukee’s Cactus League schedule consists of 34 games, including 19 hosted at the American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The team’s home opener is set for Feb. 23 against San Diego.

For a look at the Brewers’ full 2020 spring training schedule, click here.