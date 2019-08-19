Brewers release 2020 spring training schedule
FOX Sports Wisconsin
It’s never too early to start looking towards next season — if you’re booking a vacation, that is.
More Brewers coverage
- StaTuesday: Yelich, Brewers post wild numbers in 15-14 marathon win
- WATCH: Brewers’ Arcia finishes off double play with laser to first
- Brewers held to just 1 hit in 3-0 loss to Cardinals
- Brewers RHP Davies reinstated off IL, will start Monday in St. Louis
- Brewers’ Yelich looks to continue torching Cardinals in critical series
The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 2020 spring training schedule Monday afternoon.
Pitchers and catchers will report to camp Feb. 12, and the rest of the team will join them Feb. 17 for the first full-squad workout scheduled for the following day. Milwaukee’s Cactus League schedule consists of 34 games, including 19 hosted at the American Family Fields of Phoenix.
The team’s home opener is set for Feb. 23 against San Diego.
For a look at the Brewers’ full 2020 spring training schedule, click here.