Brewers recall RHP Woodruff, option Phillips to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff and optioned outfielder Brett Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs, the team announced Friday.

Woodruff will start Friday’s game against Colorado at Coors Field, taking the place of Zach Davies, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 3.

Woodruff has allowed four earned runs and 10 hits in 9 1/3 innings with the Brewers in 2018. He’s compiled 10 strikeouts and two walks. The 25-year-old made one start at Coors Field last season and gave up one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

While pitching for Triple-A Rochester this season, Woodruff owns a 2-0 record, 1.89 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Phillips has yet to get going in 2018. He’s collected two hits and has been whiffed nine times in 14 plate appearances with the Crew this season. Phillips has a .288/.434/.455 slash line and six RBI in 21 games with Colorado Springs.