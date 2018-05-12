Brewers recall RHP Asher, demote RHP Barnes

The Brewers have called up RHP Alex Asher from Triple-A Colorado Springs, while sending down RHP Jacob Barnes in a corresponding move.

After suffering a right oblique strain, Milwaukee also placed LHP Wade Miley on the 60-day disabled list.

In three starts for Colorado Springs, Asher was 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA. He appeared in 24 games with Baltimore last season, posting a 5.25 ERA.

Barnes, whose 73 appearances in 2017 were second-most for Milwaukee, has made 17 relief appearances this season with a 2.84 ERA.