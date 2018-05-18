The Milwaukee Brewers recalled first baseman Ji-Man Choi on Friday afternoon, the team announced. The move comes one day after Milwaukee placed first baseman/outfielder Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list.

Choi opened the season on Milwaukee’s 25-man roster but was optioned to Triple-A after one game to make room for reliever Dan Jennings, who the Brewers signed to bolster their bullpen.

Choi cashed in on a double and scored a run in his one plate appearance (as a pinch hitter) for Milwaukee on opening day.

In 35 games (114 at-bats) for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, Choi owns a .307/.430/.482 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 22 RBI. He’s whiffed 27 times and compiled 26 walks.

Choi should get an opportunity to play this weekend in Minnesota, as the Brewers will use a designated hitter at Target Field.