The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 7th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 0-0, 11 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R (6 ER), 7 BB, 9 K

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 1-4, 5.07 ERA, 65.2 IP, 74 H, 8 HR, 37 BB, 47 K, .287 OBA, 1.69 WHIP.

Notable: Brown allowed five runs, four earned, in five innings on June 6 at Salt Lake then rebounded by going six innings, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts vs. Tacoma on June 12. It marked Brown’s first game allowing two or fewer runs since May 6.

Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 25 AB, 7 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 3 K, .280 BA

Season: 61 games, 241 AB, .290 BA, .329 OBP, .436 SLG, .765 OPS, 11 2B, 0 3B, 8 HR, 31 R, 27 RBI, 5 SB, 11 BB, 34 K.

Notable: Dubon ended the week on a four-game hit streak and has a hit in seven of his last eight games (and walking in the one game he went hitless). His eight home runs already ties his career high, when he had two with Biloxi and six with Colorado Springs in 2017.

Keston Hiura, 2B (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 25 AB, 7 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 6 K, .280 BA

Season (Triple-A): 44 games, 158 AB, .329 BA, .399 OBP, .677 SLG, 1.076 OPS, 14 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 30 R, 32 RBI, 5 SB, 17 BB, 46 K.

Notable: Hiura started out the week with a pair of two-hit games June 6-7. He also homered in the June 6 game as well as on June 8, and he now leads San Antonio in home runs. But his minor-league nine-game hit streak (which preceded his call-up to Milwaukee) ended on June 10. It was only his second hitless game in his last 19 contests with the Missions.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 27 AB, 10 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 7 K, .385 BA



Season: 56 games, 213 AB, .254 BA, .333 OBP, .4441SLG, .775 OPS, 14 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 38 R, 26 RBI, 2 SB, 22 BB, 73 K.

Notable: The 2017 competitive balance Round A pick finished the week with four straight multi-hit games. After going 2-for-5 vs. Salem on June 8, Lutz went 7-for-13 in three games at Frederick on June 11-12. Lutz had 17 multi-hit games this season.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 8-2, 1.91 ERA, 80IP, 54 H, 2 HR, 16 BB, 55 K, .193 OBA, 0.88 WHIP.

Notable: For the seventh time this season, Supak allowed no runs, this time throwing 89 pitches in seven innings on June 9 vs. Pensacola. He is one of three pitchers in the Southern League with an ERA below two and he leads the circuit in WHIP, the only qualifying pitcher under a 1.00.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Low-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 5 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 4 BB, 6 K, .208 BA

Season: 61 games, 230 AB, .304 BA, .403 OBP, .383 SLG, .786 OPS, 9 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 40 R, 26 RBI, 15 SB, 39 BB, 45 K.

Notable: Turang started out the week going 0-for-6 on June 6, then had hits in three straight games (5-for-12) before going hitless June 10-11. He did walk three times in the June 10 games, which was a career high for Turang in his short pro career.

Other notes: Biloxi RHP Bowden Francis (7th round, 2017) struck out a career-high 12 batters in a June 11 start vs. Pensacola, giving up just one hit in six scoreless innings. … Shuckers RHP Alex Bettinger (10th round, 2017) also struck out 12 vs. Pensacola. He went seven innings on June 7, allowing one run on two hits. … Biloxi OF Trent Grisham (1st round, 2015) had another big week, pounding two doubles and three home runs to go with seven runs and seven RBI. He also walked eight times. His season slash line is up to .262/.377/.520. … Carolina C Mario Feliciano (Comp. Rd. B, 2016) went 8-for-23 (.348) with a double, two homers, six runs and eight RBI last week. Feliciano was one of seven Mudcats selected to the Carolina League All-Star Game. …. The other six: RHP Rodrigo Benoit, RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017), RHP Matt Hardy, C Payton Henry (6th round, 2016), OF Joantgel Segovia (was promoted to Double-A on May 26) and RHP Noah Zavolas (acquired from Seattle in Domingo Santana trade).

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

