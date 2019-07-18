The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 11th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 4 games, 19 AB, 5 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 K, .263 BA

Season: 87 games, 361 AB, .305 BA, .341 OBP, .479 SLG, .820 OPS, 19 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR, 52 R, 44 RBI, 9 SB, 16 BB, 53 K.

Notable: After making his major-league debut with the Brewers, Dubon had a hit in each of his first four games back with San Antonio.

Trent Grisham, OF (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 31 AB, 14 H, 2 2B, 4 HR, 10 R, 7 RBI, 3 SB, 4 BB, 5 K, .452 BA

Season (Triple-A): 23 games, 90 AB, .333 BA, .412 OBP, .678 SLG, 1.090 OPS, 4 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 21 R, 18 RBI, 5 SB, 12 BB, 15 K.

Season (Double-A): 63 games, 236 AB, .254 BA, .371 OBP, .504 SLG, .875 OPS, 14 2B, 3 3B, 13 HR, 34 R, 41 RBI, 6 SB, 44 BB, 50 K.

Notable: After going 0-for-9 to begin the week, Grisham has strung together five consecutive multi-hit games and also homered in three straight during that streak. He went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers on July 14 and had three-hit games July 15 (also homering) and July 17 (with two doubles). In addition, Grisham had a stolen base in three straight games from July 12-14.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 5 games, 22 AB, 5 H, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 9 K, .250 BA



Season: 86 games, 323 AB, .251 BA, .336 OBP, .415 SLG, .751 OPS, 20 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 50 R, 44 RBI, 2 SB, 38 BB, 108 K.

Notable: Lutz had a hit in four of his five games last week including going 2-for-5 on July 12 at Frederick. He had an eight-game hit streak snapped the next day.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Double-A)

Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 5 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .333 BA



Season (Triple-A): 34 games, 101 AB, .178 BA, .259 OBP, .287 SLG, .546 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 8 RBI, 3 SB, 10 BB, 49 K.

Notable: Ray missed roughly six weeks with a thumb injury then on a rehab assignment with the Arizona Brewers Gold team he went 8-for-15 (.533) with three doubles and a home run in five games. Instead of being assigned back to Triple-A San Antonio, where he started the season, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2016 and last year’s Southern League MVP, was sent to Biloxi. He had two hits in each of his first two games back in Double-A.

Trey Supak, SP (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K Season: 19 games (19 starts), 10-4, 2.15 ERA, 117 IP, 79 H, 6 HR, 21 BB, 85 K, .189 OBA, 0.85 WHIP.

Notable: Supak took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Charlotte on July 16. He finished off the complete game (just seven innings due to it being a doubleheader) and ended up outhitting his opposition, as he went 2-for-3 at the plate. Also, the nine strikeouts were a season high.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/High-A)

Last week (High-A): 6 games, 21 AB, 1 H, 5 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 6 K, .048 BA

Last week (Low-A): 4 games, 16 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 2 K, .250 BA

Season (High-A): 82 games, 303 AB, .287 BA, .384 OBP, .376 SLG, .760 OPS, 13 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 57 R, 31 RBI, 21 SB, 49 BB, 54 K.

Season (Low-A): 8 games, 29 AB, .069 BA, .270 OBP, .069 SLG, .339 OPS, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 6 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 8 BB, 6 K.

Notable: It’s been a tough start for Turang with Carolina, but he has reached base in six of his first eight games.

Other notes: San Antonio RHP Thomas Jankins (13th round, 2016) allowed one run in seven innings and struck out seven on July 13. It was his fourth straight start allowing two or fewer runs. … Biloxi RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017) allowed one run on two hits over six innings against Charlotte on July 15 while striking out nine. In six starts since being promoted to Double-A, File has a 1.10 WHIP and .228 OBA. … Wisconsin SS Korry Howell (12th round, 2018) went 9-for-21 (.429) last week with two doubles and a triple. … Timber Rattlers RHP Max Lazar (11th round, 2017) pitched eight innings over two appearances, allowing no runs on five hits while fanning 11. In 11 games with Wisconsin he has a 1.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .219 OBA and 63 K in 41 2/3 IP. … Arizona Brewers Blue LHP Antoine Kelly (2nd round, 2019) has started his pro career with seven scoreless innings. He’s allowed one hit and one walk and struck out eight. Last week he tossed three shutout frames. … Arizona Brewers Blue OF Arbter Cipion (9th round, 2018) went 8-for-20 with two triples and now has four triples in 22 games.

