Brewers pitching prospect File has impressive scoreless streak

The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 14th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 5 games, 23 AB, 10 H, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 6 K, .435 BA



Season: 103 games, 386 AB, .251 BA, .336 OBP, .404 SLG, .741 OPS, 20 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 57 R, 48 RBI, 3 SB, 44 BB, 127 K.

Notable: Lutz was all-or-nothing last week. He had two games where he went 0-for-4 and three in which he had 3+ hits. On Aug. 1, Lutz was 4-for-5 with a homer. The next day he went 3-for-5 and on Aug. 6 another 3-for-5 with his second home run of the week. Lutz hadn’t had an extra-base hit since he doubled on July 14 and hadn’t hit one out of the park since July 5.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 22AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 9 K, .136 BA



Season (Triple-A): 31 games, 123 AB, .171 BA, .255 OBP, .293 SLG, .548 OPS, 3 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 14 R, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 13 BB, 58 K.

Season (Double-A): 11 games, 40 AB, .250 BA, .348 OBP, .325 SLG, .673 OPS, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5 R, 0 RBI, 3 SB, 6 BB, 14 K.

Notable: Ray was moved back to San Antonio on Aug. 1. He had a rough week but salvaged it on Aug. 7 by going 2-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI.

Ethan Small, SP (age 22/Low-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Season (Rookie): 2 games (2 starts), 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K, .000 OBA, 0.00 WHIP.

Notable: Milwaukee’s top pick in the 2019 draft was moved up to Wisconsin on Aug. 1 and the left-hander made his Timber Rattlers debut the next day. After throwing just 21 pitches combined for the Arizona Brewers Gold team, Small had 49 in three shutout innings against Clinton. In his final inning, Small allowed a leadoff double then struck out the next three batters.

Trey Supak, SP (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Season (Triple-A): 2 games (2 starts), 1-0, 3.09 ERA, 11.2 IP, 10 H, 3 HR, 3 BB, 14 K, .222 OBA, 1.11 WHIP.

Season (Double-A): 20 games (20 starts), 11-4, 2.20 ERA, 122.2 IP, 84 H, 6 HR, 23 BB, 91 K, .192 OBA, 0.87 WHIP.

Notable: Supak’s second start for San Antonio went much better than the first as he tossed six shutout innings against Fresno. His eight strikeouts were the third time he’s reached eight or more this season and gives him 29 over his last four starts combined.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/High-A)

Last week: 4 games, 17 AB, 5 H, 1 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 6 K, .294 BA

Season (High-A): 25 games, 94 AB, .202 BA, .324 OBP, .298 SLG, .622 OPS, 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 13 R, 4 RBI, 6 SB, 17 BB, 23 K.

Season (Low-A): 82 games, 303 AB, .287 BA, .384 OBP, .376 SLG, .760 OPS, 13 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 57 R, 31 RBI, 21 SB, 49 BB, 54 K.

Notable: Turang strung together hits in his last three games, including back-to-back two-hit contests Aug. 3-4, just his third and fourth multiple-hit games since joining Carolina.

Other notes: Baseball America issued its annual poll asking minor-league managers to list the “bests” in their respective leagues. Brewers prospects honored were Ryan Aguilar, who is now with Biloxi, (best defensive first baseman in Carolina League), Biloxi’s Luis Aviles Jr (best baserunner, Southern League), Carolina’s Payton Henry (best defensive catcher, Carolina League) and Carolina’s Noah Zavolas (best control, Carolina League). … San Antonio RHP Zack Brown had his best start of the season, allowing four hits and one walk with seven whiffs in six shutout innings on Aug. 3. … Missions OF Troy Stokes Jr. (4th round, 2014) went 10-for-22 (.455) last week with two doubles, a homer and six RBI. … San Antonio 3B Lucas Erceg (2nd round, 2016) was 8-for-16 with four doubles. … Biloxi RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017) allowed no runs for his third straight start with 19 1/3 scoreless innings overall. After going six innings in his previous two outings, File made it through seven on Aug. 5, allowing three hits while fanning five. He has a 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and .222 OBA. … The above-mentioned Zavolas tossed six shutout innings on Aug. 1, allowing three hits and a walk and striking out eight. … Wisconsin OF Je’Von Ward (12th round, 2017) was 7-for-20 with three triples and six RBI.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns