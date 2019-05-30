The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 5th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Season: 10 games (10 starts), 1-3, 5.40 ERA, 49 IP, 59 H, 7 HR, 27 BB, 35 K, .306 OBA, 1.76 WHIP.

Notable: Brown has lasted 3 2/3, three and four innings in his last three starts. He’s walked 3+ batters in five of his last six outings.



Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 31 AB, 10 H, 1 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .313 BA

Season: 50 games, 193 AB, .285 BA, .327 OBP, .420 SLG, .747 OPS, 8 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 24 R, 22 RBI, 5 SB, 9 BB, 28 K.

Notable: Dubon’s eight-game hit streak was snapped May 24, but he’s had a hit in the five games since, including going 3-fo-4 with a home run on May 27.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 6 K, .174 BA



Season: 44 games, 167 AB, .228 BA, .309 OBP, .395 SLG, .704 OPS, 11 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 24 R, 16 RBI, 2 SB, 17 BB, 60 K.

Notable: After posting back-to-back two-hit games May 24-25, Lutz was hitless (0-for-12) in his next three.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: n/a

Season: 25 games, 101 AB, .178 BA, .259 OBP, .287 SLG, .546 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 8 RBI, 3 SB, 10 BB, 49 K.

Notable: Ray was placed on the injured list with a finger injury and is expected to be out 4-to-6 weeks.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K Season: 10 games (10 starts), 5-2, 2.12 ERA, 59.1 IP, 44 H, 1 HR, 13 BB, 39 K, .211 OBA, 0.96 WHIP.

Notable: For the fifth time this season Supak allowed no runs in a start (he also has one game with no earned runs). He’s walked one or no batters in eight of his ten starts. Supak is third in the Southern League in WHIP and eighth in ERA while leading the circuit in innings pitched.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Low-A)

Last week: 7 games, 29 AB, 8 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 4 BB, 6 K, .276 BA

Season: 48 games, 178 AB, .315 BA, .419 OBP, .416 SLG, .834 OPS, 9 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 34 R, 22 RBI, 12 SB, 33 BB, 36 K.

Notable: Turang cooled off a bit last week but still has reached base in 23 of his last 24 games with hits in all of those 23 contests but two. He finished the week with back-to-back two-hit games and is on a five-game hit streak.

Other notes: San Antonio OF Nate Orf, not a prospect but something of a fan favorite in his brief time in Milwaukee last year, went 14-for-26 with five walks (.538 BA, .625 OBP) last week. … Missions RHP Aaron Wilkerson tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings fanning eight. He’s allowed no earned runs in four of his last five starts and just one in his other two starts for San Antonio this season. … San Antonio RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings on May 23 but bounced back with five scoreless innings on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts on May 29. … Biloxi OF Trent Grisham (1st round, 2015) had a big week: 10-for-22 with two doubles, two triples, a home run (a .455/.500/.864 slash line) and five RBI. … Wisconsin C David Fry (7th round, 2018) had his 18-game hitting streak, which is a Midwest League high this season, end May 28, although he did walk. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles in his next game, meaning Fry has reached base in 20 straight games and 30 of his last 31. He’s batting .301/.374/.527 this year and leads the league in doubles (22) and is also third in slugging percentage, fourth in OPS (.901), sixth in RBI (34) and tied for 10th in runs (31).

