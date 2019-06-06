Finally an All-Star, Brewers prospect Grisham goes on HR streak

The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 6th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K

Season: 11 games (11 starts), 1-4, 5.13 ERA, 54.1 IP, 66 H, 7 HR, 30 BB, 38 K, .304 OBA, 1.77 WHIP.

Notable: Brown threw 101 pitches in his last start on May 30, tying his season high. He also went past four innings for the first time since May 6, when he also had 101 pitches in going six innings. Brown, who was the Brewers’ minor-league pitcher of the year in 2018, had a 6.41 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in six May starts.

Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 23 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 3 K, .348 BA

Season: 55 games, 216 AB, .292 BA, .329 OBP, .417 SLG, .746 OPS, 9 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 26 R, 23 RBI, 5 SB, 9 BB, 31 K.

Notable: Dubon’s had a pair of three-hit games last week, going 3-for-4 on June 1 vs. Omaha and 3-for-5 on June 4 at Salt Lake. In 27 May games, Dubon batted .290/.327/.430.

Keston Hiura, 2B (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game, 4 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 0 K, .500 BA

Season (Triple-A): 38 games, 133 AB, .338 BA, .414 OBP, .699 SLG, 1.114 OPS, 13 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 26 R, 27 RBI, 5 SB, 16 BB, 40 K.

Notable: You might have heard this already, but Hiura was sent back to San Antonio this week. If his first game back is any indication, he’s still swinging a hot bat.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 20 AB, 6 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 4 BB, 6 K, .300 BA



Season: 50 games, 187 AB, .235 BA, .324 OBP, .422 SLG, .746 OPS, 12 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 30 R, 21 RBI, 2 SB, 21 BB, 66 K.

Notable: Lutz hit two home runs, scored three times and drove in four against Frederick on June 4. In 24 May games he hit .272/.376/.489.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 2-0, 13.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Season: 12 games (12 starts), 7-2, 2.10 ERA, 73 IP, 52 H, 1 HR, 16 BB, 47 K, .202 OBA, 0.93 WHIP.

Notable: On May 30, Supak came within one out of throwing a no-hitter. He finished with no walks and four strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings allowing just the one hit. In six May starts Supak had a 1.34 ERA and 0.77 WHIP. Supak was named to the Southern League All-Star Game.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Low-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 8 H, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 2 K, .333 BA

Season: 54 games, 202 AB, .317 BA, .415 OBP, .406 SLG, .821 OPS, 9 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 38 R, 25 RBI, 13 SB, 35 BB, 38 K.

Notable: Turang had his second four-hit game of the season (his other was May 22), going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and an RBI on June 2. In 28 games in May, Turang hit .308/.400/.402. He was named to the Midwest League All-Star Game this past week as well.

Other notes: Like Hiura, C Jacob Nottingham was sent back to Triple-A this week. In his first two games back he went 3-for-7 with two doubles and three walks. … At 30 years old, he’s not a prospect, but San Antonio RHP Aaron Wilkerson continues to dazzle. In two starts last week he tossed 12 1/3 scoreless innings. He went seven innings allowing one hit on May 31 then fanned eight in 5 1/3 innings on June 5. In eight starts for the Missions he’s allowed three runs (two earned) and 21 hits in 44 2/3 innings. … Biloxi OF Trent Grisham (1st round, 2015) homered in four straight games from May 31-June 3 and has five homers since May 26, doubling his season total. This past week he was 8-for-19 (.421) with the four homers, three doubles, nine runs, 12 RBI and eight walks (.571 OBP). The former top pick has struggled at the plate and with injuries since a promising first pro season (.309 in rookie ball). Now in his second season in Double-A he’s slashing .260/.364/.495. He’s third in the Southern League in OPS (.959), second in total bases (101), tied for third in homers and fifth in RBI (33). Grisham was one of six Shuckers named to the Southern League All-Star Game. … Other Biloxi All-Stars: SS Luis Aviles Jr. (30th round, 2013), RHP/closer Nate Griep (8th round, 2015), 1B Patrick Leonard and 3B/OF Weston Wilson (17th round, 2016). … Carolina C Mario Feliciano (comp. pick, 2016) had a big week: 12-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, seven runs and five RBI. Feliciano is hitting .279/.326/.520 and leads the Carolina League with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. … Mudcats RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017) tossed eight scoreless innings with no walks and five whiffs on June 2. … Besides Turang, five other Wisconsin players were named to the Midwest League All-Star Game: RHP Aaron Ashby (4th round, 2018), C David Fry (7th round, 2018), RHP Logan Gillaspie, RHP Adam Hill (acquired from Mets in Keon Broxton trade) and OF Jesus Lujano.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns