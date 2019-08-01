The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 13th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Trent Grisham, OF (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 20 AB, 13 H, 1 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 11 R, 7 RBI, 0 SB, 7 BB, 2 K, .650 BA

Season (Triple-A): 34 games, 134 AB, .381 BA, .471 OBP, .776 SLG, 1.247 OPS, 8 2B, 3 3B, 13 HR, 37 R, 30 RBI, 6 SB, 23 BB, 22 K.

Season (Double-A): 63 games, 236 AB, .254 BA, .371 OBP, .504 SLG, .875 OPS, 14 2B, 3 3B, 13 HR, 34 R, 41 RBI, 6 SB, 44 BB, 50 K.

Notable: The former first-round pick (2015)’s MLB debut has finally arrived. Grisham is starting in center field Thursday during the final game of the Brewers’ series with the Oakland A’s after spending six weeks tearing up Triple-A. He went 5-for-5 on Tuesday, hitting for the cycle (plus an extra home run) and racking up a whopping 14 total bases. Grisham has at least two hits in each of his last four games, including his five-hit outburst, and has 14 in just 34 games in the Pacific Coast League.

Tristen Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 7 games, 24 AB, 3 H, 2 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 7 K, .125 BA



Season: 98 games, 363 AB, .240 BA, .329 OBP, .386 SLG, .715 OPS, 20 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 55 R, 44 RBI, 3 SB, 44 BB, 121 K.

Notable: Lutz hasn’t had a multi-hit game since July 12, and hasn’t had an extra-base hit since July 14.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Double-A)

Last week: 5 games, 18 AB, 4 H, 2 2B, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .222 BA



Season (Double-A): 11 games, 40 AB, .250 BA, .348 OBP, .325 SLG, .673 OPS, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5 R, 0 RBI, 3 SB, 6 BB, 14 K.

Season (Triple-A): 34 games, 101 AB, .178 BA, .259 OBP, .287 SLG, .546 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 8 RBI, 3 SB, 10 BB, 49 K.

Notable: Ray is still working his way back into form after starting the season in Triple-A and spending five games in the Arizona League as part of a rehab assignment. He had a three-game hitting streak that featured two doubles snapped Wednesday.

Trey Supak, SP (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week (Triple-A): 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Season (Double-A): 20 games (20 starts), 11-4, 2.20 ERA, 122.2 IP, 84 H, 6 HR, 23 BB, 91 K, .192 OBA, 0.87 WHIP.

Notable: Supak was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday after posting the best WHIP and the second-best ERA in the Double-A Southern League through 20 starts. He struggled in his first appearance for the Missions, allowing six hits and four earned runs while walking two and hitting a batter in five innings during San Antonio’s win over Omaha.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/High-A)

Last week (High-A): 7 games, 24 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 3 R, 0 RBI, 4 SB, 6 BB, 6 K, .125 BA

Season (High-A): 21 games, 77 AB, .182 BA, .315 OBP, .273 SLG, .588 OPS, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 R, 2 RBI, 5 SB, 15 BB, 17 K.

Season (Low-A): 82 games, 303 AB, .287 BA, .384 OBP, .376 SLG, .760 OPS, 13 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 57 R, 31 RBI, 21 SB, 49 BB, 54 K.

Notable: A week after registering his first extra-base hits for High-A Carolina Turang is struggling at the plate once again. However, he’s been productive on the base paths. Turang led all of High-A in steals last week

Other notes: The Brewers made a series of roster moves to make room for Grisham. RHP Taylor Williams (4th round, 2013) and INF/OF Tyler Saladino were optioned to Triple-A, while RHP Jacob Barnes (14th round, 2011) was designated for assignment. … Milwaukee also did some dealing at the deadline, most notably sending SS Mauricio Dubon to the San Francisco Giants for LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Ray Black. Dubon is hitting .295/.333/.472 with 22 doubles and 16 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A this season. … The Brewers also dealt struggling RHP Marcos Diplan to the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations after designating him for assignment. Diplan moved to the bullpen in Double-A this season, and has a 4.99 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings through 30 games. … OF Dillon Thomas led Double-A Biloxi with 10 hits last week, tied for the Shuckers lead with three doubles and hit two home runs, batting .370/.433/.704 through eight games. … 1B Jake Gatewood had just three hits in eight games for Biloxi last week but all three were home runs. … RHP Clayton Andrews (17th round, 2018) tossed six innings of no-hit ball in three relief appearances last week, fanning seven.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com