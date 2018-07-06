Brewers prospect Hiura selected for MLB Futures game

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ top prospect will represent the team at the 2018 MLB Futures game.

Keston Hiura will play for the U.S. team when it takes on the World team July 15 during All-Star week. The U.S. team will be coached by former MLB outfielder and five-time All-Star Torii Hunter.

Hiura began his first professional season in 2018 at High-A Carolina and was promoted to Double-A after hitting .320/.382/.529 with seven homers and 23 RBI in 50 games. He’s appeared in 24 contests for Double-A Biloxi and owns a .326/.380/.511 slash line with 11 doubles, two homers and four RBI.

Mauricio Dubon, Corey Ray and Lewis Brinson represented Milwaukee at the Futures game last year. Dubon’s 2018 season came to an end in early May when he tore his ACL. Ray is hitting .244/.342/.456 at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, while Brinson now plays for Miami after he was a key piece in the trade that brought outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers.