Brewers prospect Hiura promoted to Double-A … and keeps on hitting

The Milwaukee Brewers’ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 6th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Corbin Burnes, SP (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Season: 11 games (11 starts), 2-3, 4.97 ERA, 58 IP, 59 H, 5 HR, 24 BB, 58 K, .261 OBA, 1.43 WHIP.

Notable: Burnes has walked 3+ batters in three of his last four starts. Last season in Carolina and Biloxi, he did that four times overall and walked just 36 in 145 2/3 innings. In five May starts, Burnes had a 4.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. To no surprise, he’s been much better on the road this season (3.25 ERA, .230 OBA, 1.11 WHIP) than at home (7.77, .308, 1.95)

Lucas Erceg, 3B (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 29 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 6 K, .276 BA.

Season: 55 games, 213 AB, .230 BA, .291 OBP, .324 SLG, .615 OPS, 8 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 22 R, 20 RBI, 1 SB, 17 BB, 34 K.

Notable: Erceg had three straight two-hit games from May 30-June 1, then had two more hits on June 3. It’s a promising trend as he hit just .190/.255/.300 in 26 games in May.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 7 H, 2 2B, 3 R, 0 RBI, 2 SB, 0 BB, 3 K, .333 BA.

Season (Double-A): 6 games, 21 AB, .333 BA, .391 OBP, .429 SLG, .820 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 3 R, 0 RBI, 2 SB, 0 BB, 3 K.

Season (High-A): 50 games, 206 AB, .320 BA, .382 OBP, .529 SLG, .911 OPS, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 38 R, 23 RBI, 4 SB, 14 BB, 47 K.

Notable: After going 5 for 5 with two home runs on May 31, Hiura was promoted to Double-A Biloxi (and he knew he was getting called up before the game), where he’s had at least one hit (two two-hit games) in each of his five starts. Hiura has batted third and played second base in each of those games. In May at Carolina, Hiura hit .377/.437/.664 with 46 hits, the second-most in all of minor-league baseball over that span.

Jacob Nottingham, C (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games, 8 AB, 2 H, 0 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 0 BB, 5 K, .250 BA.

Season: 24 games, 87 AB, .354 BA, .412 OBP, .621 SLG, 1.033 OPS, 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 17 RBI, 2 SB, 6 BB, 29 K.

Notable: Nottingham was activated from the disabled list June 5 and in his first game back went 2 or 4 with a stolen base. He played in just nine games at Colorado Springs in May, going 9 for 31 (.290) with two home runs, seven runs and seven RBI.

Luis Ortiz, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Season: 7 games (4 starts), 1-2, 1 SV, 3.00 ERA, 30 IP, 26 H, 3 HR, 9 BB, 31 K, .230 OBA, 1.17 WHIP.

Notable: Ortiz threw 56 pitches in an abbreviated start on June 4, his most since coming off the disabled list. In his last two games he’s combined to pitch seven scoreless innings allowing three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta, SP (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 games (1 starts), 0-0, 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K

Season: 10 games (10 starts), 6-1, 2.88 ERA, 50 IP, 38 H, 1 HR, 26 BB, 68 K, .208 OBA, 1.28 WHIP.

Notable: On June 5, a day after turning 22, Peralta took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Fresno before allowing a one-out single. He has allowed 0 runs in five of his 10 starts with Colorado Springs.

Brett Phillips, OF (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 22 AB, 3 H, 2 3B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 12 K, .136 BA.

Season: 41 games, 143 AB, .245 BA, .347 OBP, .399 SLG, .746 OPS, 6 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 22 R, 11 RBI, 6 SB, 22 BB, 60 K.

Notable: With a pair of triples last week, Phillips now leads Colorado Springs in that category with five. Overall, though, it’s been a rough stretch for Phillips, who batted .220/.288/.339 in 16 May games with 26 strikeouts in 59 at-bats.

Corey Ray, OF (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 28 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 7 BB, 11 K, .130 BA.

Season: 58 games, 230 AB, .252 BA, .353 OBP, .461 SLG, .814 OPS, 16 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 36 R, 26 RBI, 12 SB, 33 BB, 65 K.

Notable: While Ray hit only .130 last week his on-base percentage remained unchanged thanks to drawing seven walks. He’s only 15 shy of his career high of 48 walks set last year in 112 games at Biloxi. While Ray had a tough start to June, he batted .272/.395/.553 with seven home runs and six steals in 27 May games. Ray was one of nine Shuckers named to the Southern League All-Star team.

Others: Colorado Springs 2B Dylan Moore continues to prosper. Last week he was 6 for 20 (.350) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six runs, four RBI and four steals. He’s now hitting .329/.386/.592. … Biloxi OF Trent Grisham (1st round, 2015) batted .350/.458/.550 last week while fellow OF Troy Stokes Jr. (4th round, 2014) hit .318/.484/.591 with two home runs. .. Shuckers RHP Zack Brown (5th round, 2016) allowed one run on three hits and one walk over 13 innings last week while striking out 21. On the season he’s 5-0 with a 2.65 ERA, .221 OBA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.2 K/9. … Besides Ray, other Biloxi players named to the Southern League All-Star team were Brown, 1B Jake Gatewood (1st round comp, 2014), RHP Nate Griep (8th round, 2015), SS Jake Hager, RHP Thomas Jankins (13th round, 2016), RHP Jon Olczak (21st round, 2015), LHP Nick Ramirez (11th round, 2011) and Stokes. … LF Joantgel Segovia was moved up from Wisconsin to Carolina. He batted .347/.397/.441 with the Timber Rattlers, then went 2 for 6 with a triple in his first two games with the Mudcats. … Carolina 3B Dallas Carroll (9th round, 2017) batted .333/.360/.542 in six games. … C Mario Feliciano (2nd round comp., 2016), who is just 19, was assigned to Carolina after playing all of last season at Wisconsin. … Carolina RHP Marcos Diplan allowed two runs on nine hits over 10 2/3 innings while striking out 17, including 10 — his most since 2014 — in 5 2/3 IP at Lynchburg on May 31. … Wisconsin had three players named Midwest League All-Stars: RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017), who has been on the DL since May 27, C Payton Henry (6th round, 2016) and OF Demi Orimoloye (4th round, 2015). … Henry batted .385/.500/.692 in four game last week and is hitting .304/.370/.478 on the season. … Timber Rattlers RHP Bowden Francis (7th round, 2017) pitched seven scoreless innings vs. Quad Cities on June 5, allowing three hits and one walk while whiffing a career-high nine.

