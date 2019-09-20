The Milwaukee Brewers have had the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ number this season.

The Brewers beat the Pirates nine time in 13 tries, then they rehabilitated Jordan Lyles after sending a prospect to Pittsburgh for the struggling right-hander.

Lyles has a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts since the deal after turning in another solid outing Thursday.

They’ve beaten Pittsburgh three more times since landing Lyles, pushing the season series to 12-4 heading into a final three-game set between the two teams.

The Brewers have hammered the Pirates’ pitching staff over that stretch, outslugging Pittsburgh, hitting 33 home runs to the Pirates’ 16, their largest differential against a single team this season by a wide margin.

Opponent Games HR Diff. Pittsburgh Pirates 16 +17 Philadelphia Phillies 7 +6 Arizona Diamondbacks 7 +6 Miami Marlins 7 +3 New York Mets 6 +2

Friday’s series opener presents a prime opportunity to hit a few more.

Pirates starter Steven Brault allowed a whopping five home runs last Friday during a loss to the Chicago Cubs, who racked up eight hits and 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings against the fourth-year left-hander. He’s just the fourth pitcher to give up five home runs in a single game this season.

The Brewers aren’t just beating up on the Pirates, however.

Milwaukee has the best record in the majors since Sept. 1 at 14-4, and is 7-2 since losing reigning MVP Christian Yelich to a season-ending knee injury Sept. 11.

Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal is doing a serviceable Yelich impression in the star outfielder’s absence. He’s tied for third in the majors with six home runs since Sept. 1. Grandal also ranks second with 15 walks, fourth with 14 runs and eighth with a 1.000 OPS.

Grandal drew his 100th walk of the season Wednesday. He’s walked on 16.8% of his plate appearances this season, tied for fourth in the majors.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson has also upped his game in September.

Anderson allowed just one hit — a solo home run — during a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game over his past three starts.

