Christian Yelich is an equal-opportunity slugger.

The reigning MVP leads the majors with 16 home runs this season, and he’s sharing the wealth with fans all over the outfield.

Yelich has pulled eight of his home runs — fifth in the National League — hit four to center field (third in the NL) and four to the opposite field (fifth in the NL).

He’s set to square off with the 2015 NL MVP, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, when the two teams open a four-game series Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

The two have been among the league’s top run producers since Harper’s MVP season.

NL, Most Runs Produced (R + RBI – HR)

Nolan Arenado COL 816 Paul Goldschmidt STL 744 Charlie Blackmon COL 708 Anthony Rizzo CHC 705 Bryce Harper PHI 686 Christian Yelich MIL 664

But while Harper has just seven home runs and the Phillies rank near the bottom of the NL with just 44 homers, Yelich and co. have been mashing.

They rank second in the NL with 67 home runs, one behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If the 2018 season series is any indication, this week’s series could a slugfest.

The Brewers and Phillies split last year’s season series 3-3, but Milwaukee had 30 extra-base hits and 12 home runs, while averaging 8.3 runs per game.

Brewers vs. Phillies, 2018

Brewers Phillies Wins 3 3 Hits per game 10.8 7.8 Runs per game 8.3 7.8 Games with 10+ runs 3 1 Extra-base hits 30 18

Statistics courtesy of sportradar