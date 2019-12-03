Brewers part with Shaw, Nelson, 3 others

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers declined to offer contracts to infielder Travis Shaw, right-hander Jimmy Nelson and three others Monday, making them free agents.

Pitchers Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra and infielder Tyler Saladino were also let go by a Milwaukee club that has parted with a number of key players this offseason.

After catcher Yasmani Grandal left as a free agent for a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox last month, infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with Cincinnati on Monday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Shaw hit 63 homers over the 2017 and ’18 seasons, but the corner infielder slumped last year. Nelson struggled after missing nearly two years following surgery on his right shoulder.

Milwaukee projects to save around $15 million in salary in 2020 by cutting the five players.