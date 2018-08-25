Brewers outlast Pirates with 15th inning walk-off from Arcia

MILWAUKEE — Orlando Arcia’s RBI single with two outs in the 15th inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Arcia was mobbed on the field by his teammates after he put an end to the 5-hour, 36-minute contest.

Erik Kratz tied the game with a two-run single off Clay Holmes (1-3) after the Pirates had taken a 6-4 lead in the top of the 15th.

In the Brewers’ half of the inning, Jesus Aguilar drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Hernan Perez walked, Ryan Braun struck out. Pitcher Jordan Lyles drew a walk to load the bases, bringing Kratz to the plate.

Lyles (3-4), the ninth Milwaukee pitcher, got the win.

Francisco Cervelli’s bloop single with two outs drove in the go-ahead run in the top of 15th. A second run scored after Brewers second baseman Jonathan Schoop booted the ball as Cervelli’s hit fell softly into short right field.

The Pirates tied the score in the ninth on Starling Marte’s two-out, run-scoring single off Jeremy Jeffress, who blew his fifth save of the season on a day when the Brewers sent struggling former All-Star closer Corey Knebel to the minors.

The Brewers grabbed the lead in the first when Christian Yelich hit a towering two-run home run that caromed off the center-field scoreboard.

Mike Moustakas’s two-out, two-run homer into the second deck in right field extended the lead to 4-0 in the first.

The Pirates cut the lead in half in the second on Adam Frazier’s broken-bat, two-run single.

Pittsburgh pulled within a run in the sixth on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly off reliever Josh Hader.

Steven Brault pitched four hitless innings of relief for the Pirates.

The Brewers halted a five-game losing streak to Pittsburgh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Reinstated INF/OF Sean Rodriguez (strained left abdominal muscle) from the 10-day disabled list. He pinch-hit in the 11th. … 2B Josh Harrison (strained left hamstring) didn’t start for the fourth consecutive game but entered the game in the ninth. “I think he’s going to be able to start tomorrow,” manager Clint Hurdle said. … SS Jordy Mercer (strained left calf) remained out of the lineup. “I think we’re going to increase his activity through this series and then we have the off day before we start in St. Louis. We’ll see where he is at that particular point,” Hurdle said.

Brewers: Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria (right adductor strain) and RHP Zach Davies (rotator cuff inflammation and back stiffness) from the 10-day DL. Optioned Davies to Class-A Wisconsin. … INF/OF Nick Franklin has begun a rehab assignment with the Rookie Arizona Brewers. Franklin is on the 60-day DL (right quad strain). … OF Lorenzo Cain remained in the game after being hit in the left shoulder by an Edgar Santana fastball in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (9-9, 3.58 ERA) is 2-4 with a 3.42 ERA in nine career starts against Milwaukee, including 1-1 in three starts this season.

Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (13-4) will make his team-leading 28th start. He is 0-1 with a 1.53 ERA in three starts against Pittsburgh this season.