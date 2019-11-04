Brewers outfielder Cain wins first career Gold Glove award

It finally happened.

Lorenzo Cain has received the recognition he deserves.

The Milwaukee Brewers center fielder has won his first career Gold Glove award, Major League Baseball announced Sunday evening.

Cain, who just wrapped up his 10th big-league season, had been named a finalist for the award four times, including 2018 in his first campaign back in Milwaukee. It turns out 2019 was his year.

Battling through injuries for most of the campaign, Cain played 143 games in center field for the Brewers this season and committed just two errors. He ranked sixth overall in baseball with a 2.2 defensive WAR rating.

Cain put his name on the Gold Glove radar from the start. The outfielder robbed Jose Martinez for the final out in Milwaukee’s 5-4 victory on Opening Day and never looked back.