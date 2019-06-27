Brewers outfielder Yelich named NL All-Star starter

For the first time in his career, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is an All-Star starter.

Major League Baseball announced the starting rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday evening. Yelich received the most votes in the starters election out of any National League player.

Yelich’s teammates — Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal — were not voted in as starters at their respective positions. Chicago’s Willson Contreras will start at catcher and Arizona’s Ketel Marte at second base.

Moustakas, Grandal and the rest of the Brewers will have to wait for Sunday night when MLB announces the All-Star reserves.

Following up his incredible 2018 MVP campaign, Yelich has put up similar numbers in the first half of 2019. He leads the major leagues in home runs (29) and slugging percentage (.719), he’s tied for second in RBI (63) and ranks third in on-base percentage (.427) and fourth in batting average (.335).

It will be Yelich’s second career All-Star Game, as his first came last season. Yelich went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI in the National League’s 8-6 loss.

The 2019 All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.