Brewers name first three starters for NLCS; Gonzalez gets Game 1

“Bullpenning” might be taking a backseat for the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

The team announced its starting pitchers — not “openers” for the first three games of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which begins Friday at Miller Park.

Gio Gonzalez, who did not pitch in Milwaukee’s NLDS sweep of Colorado, gets the nod in Game 1. He’ll face off against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw.

The left-handed Gonzalez made five starts for the Brewers after being acquired from Washington, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.947 WHIP. Gonzalez has historically not fared well in the postseason with a 4.78 ERA in 26 1/3 innings. He did not face the Dodgers this season.

Milwaukee is going with another lefty in Game 2, with Wade Miley tabbed to start. He had a 2.57 ERA and 1.215 WHIP in 16 starts in the regular season and tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings at Colorado in Game 3. Like Gonzalez, Miley did not pitch against L.A. in the regular season.

Jhoulys Chacin, who started Game 163 as well as Game 2 in the NLDS, will pitch in Game 3 in Los Angeles on Monday. Chacin was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.163 WHIP for the Brewers. He did not fare well in his only appearance against the Dodgers this season, allowing nine runs — eight earned — in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss in Los Angeles on Aug. 2.