Longtime Brewers minor-league reliever Tim Dillard signs with Texas
FOX Sports Wisconsin
For the first time in 16 years, reliever Tim Dillard will not be toeing the rubber in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Instead, the fan-favorite and 35-year-old pitcher signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday.
SEASON 17……………………. plot twist!@Rangers https://t.co/Vb5zMs7Gq0
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) December 17, 2018
Selected by Milwaukee in the 34th round of the 2002 draft, Dillard is the longest-tenured minor-leaguer in Brewers history. He last appeared in the big leagues in 2012 and owns a 1-4 record, 4.70 ERA and 6.6 K/9 in 84 1/3 innings pitched (73 appearances).
Last season with Triple-A Colorado Springs, Dillard logged a 2-4 record, 9.70 ERA and one save in 34 1/3 innings with the Sky Sox.