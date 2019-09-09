Christian Yelich continues to beat up on his former team.

Yelich has a 1.108 OPS in 10 games against Miami since the Marlins traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, his highest against any National League opponent heading into a four-game series between the two teams.

The Brewers are 6-4 against the Marlins in those 10 games, while Yelich has hit .385/.467/.641 with two home runs, two doubles and a triple.

He went 6-for-9 at the plate during their last meeting — a three-game series in early June — striking out just once.

Yelich and Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro, who arrived in Miami the winter Yelich was traded, have been two of the hottest hitters in the NL this month. Yelich has a 1.315 OPS in seven games this month, fourth in the NL and just ahead of Castro’s 1.288 OPS.

The Marlins will have to contend with resurgent right-hander Jordan Lyles, who has turned things around in seven starts for the Milwaukee Brewers since the trade deadline.

Lyles had a 5.36 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 17 appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-5 during his final seven starts. He has a 2.56 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in seven starts for the Brewers, going 5-1 over that span.

Other notes:

— Marlins starter Robert Dugger has been sharp against right-handed batters. The rookie right-hander has a .176 opponent batting average and righties. That number goes up significantly, to .273, against lefties.

— The Brewers are 38-26 (.594) against the Marlins since 2010. It’s the fourth-highest winning percentage against Miami of any team in the NL this decade.

— Milwaukee continues to rely on the long ball. Home runs have accounted for 349 of their 667 runs this season (52.3%), which ranks second in MLB.

— Miami ranks last in the majors with just 124 home runs, but is up to 145 infield hits this season, fifth in the NL.

Statistics via Sportradar