The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the inaugural edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Corbin Burnes (age 23/Triple-A)

This week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 13 K

Season: 6 games (6 starts), 1-0, 4.55 ERA, 31 2/3 IP, 32 H, 3 HR, 10 BB, 34 K, .264 OBA, 1.33 WHIP

Notable: Last year’s Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year is in Triple-A for the first time. He went seven innings in his sixth start of the season, his longest outing of the year. His 13 strikeouts were also a season high.

Mauricio Dubon (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games, 7 AB, 4 H, 0 2B, 0 HR, 0 R, 0 RBI, 3 SB, 1 BB, 2 K, .571 BA

Season: 26 games, 104 AB, .337 BA, .343 OBP, .567 SLG, .910 OPS, 8 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 R, 17 RBI, 6 SB, 2 BB, 18 K

Notable: Dubon’s hot start is over. He suffered a torn ACL on Saturday during a rundown in a loss to Oklahoma City, bringing his incredibly promising season to an end after just 26 games. Dubon was on the verge of making his Brewers debut before the injury.

Lucas Erceg (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 28 AB, 5 H, 0 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 K, .179 BA

Season: 30 games, 117 AB, .248 BA, .302 OBP, .368 SLG, .670 OPS, 5 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 14 R, 14 RBI, 1 SB, 8 BB, 20 K

Notable: Erceg has struggled to keep pace in May posting a few multi-hit games in April. He hit two home runs last week after going eight games without an extra-base hit.

Keston Hiura (Age 21/High-A)

Last week: 7 games, 32 AB, 12 H, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 R, 4 RBI, SB, 0 BB, 6 K

Season: 30 games, 125 AB, .272 BA, .313 OBP, .448 SLG, .761 OPS, 8 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 19 R, 12 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 31 K

Notable: After crushing it in his brief minor-league stint last season after being drafted in the first round — batting a combined .371/.422/.611 at rookie ball and Low-A — Hiura has struggled some at Carolina. He’s come on strong lately through, and hit .375 last week with seven extra-base hits.

Jacob Nottingham (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 5 K

Season: 19 games, 71 AB, .366 BA, .423 OBP, .662 SLG, 1.085 OPS, 7 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 16 R, 15 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 21 K

Notable: Nottingham got a quick look with the Brewers earlier this year, and has been tearing it up in his first Triple-A season. He has a hit in all but four games this season.

Luis Ortiz (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: N/A

Season: 4 games (2 starts), 1-1, 4.01 ERA, 21.1 IP, 18 H, 0 HR, 7 BB, 22 K, .225 OBA, 1.17 WHIP.

Notable: Ortiz has been shelved since April 26 due to hamstring tightness. He allowed two runs or less in each of his first three appearances of the season. On April 17, he allowed just three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings while striking out a career-high 10. While Ortiz made two relief appearances, they were both in games started by Wade Miley, who was on a rehab assignment.

Freddy Peralta (age 21/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 5-1, 3.63 ERA, 34 2/3 IP, 30 H, 1 HR, 17 BB, 46 K, .231 OBA, 1.36 WHIP

Notable: Making his debut at Triple-A, Peralta has had one bad start — allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 3 2/3 innings at home vs. Omaha on April 26. He’s been sharp ever since, and pitched five shutout innings Monday.

Corey Ray (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 4 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, 6 BB, 6 K, .190 BA

Season: 32 games, 131 AB, .237 BA, .324 OBP, .412 SLG, .737 OPS, 11 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 19 R, 13 RBI, 6 SB, 15 BB, 36 K.

Notable: Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2016 is making his first foray at the Double-A level. He started the season on a tear, and was hitting .365 through 12 games, but has seen his numbers fall steadily ever since.

Others: The odd-man out in Milwaukee’s outfield picture, Keon Broxton is batting .241/.293/.429 for Triple-A Colorado Springs. … 2B Nate Orf leads Colorado Springs with a .394 BA and hit .476 in five games last week. … RHP Nate Griep hasn’t allowed a run in his last three relief appearances for Biloxi. … LHP Boone Logan struck out all three batters he faced in a relief appearance Tuesday, and hasn’t allowed a hit in back-to-back outings. … 3B Dallas Carroll hit .375 last week with five doubles and two home runs for Carolina.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS