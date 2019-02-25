Brewers mash Rangers 10-1 in second spring training test

Hernan Perez couldn’t have started his spring any better.

On the second pitch of his first at-bat of spring training, Perez drove an 0-1 pitch into the bleachers for a three-run homer, scoring teammates Ben Gamel and Jesus Aguilar.

One inning later, Perez cleared the bases with a double and brought another run home in the fourth inning to push his total to seven RBI on the afternoon.

Riding Perez’s big day, the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Orlando Arcia and Jesus Aguilar tallied two hits apiece in the win. Perez, Aguilar and Ben Gamel all crossed home plate twice.

The pitching staff performed well, too.

Josh Tomlin earned the win after logging a scoreless inning. Junior Guerra and Taylor Williams held the Rangers scoreless in their inning of work.

UP NEXT

The Brewers (1-1) visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon.