The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Manny Pina on the 10-day injured list Thursday and recalled fellow catcher Jacob Nottingham from Triple-A San Antonio.

Pina was replaced by Yasmani Grandal in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game after exiting with a hamstring injury.

Pina has started 11 games at catcher this season, and has just six hits in 45 at-bats.

A sixth-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2013, Nottingham, 24, made his MLB debut last season, making eight appearances (six starts) for the Brewers at catcher.

Nottingham is hitting .247/.351/.395 with two home runs in 26 games for San Antonio this season.