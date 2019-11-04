Catcher Manny Pina is sticking around, while first baseman Eric Thames is officially a free agent.

The Milwaukee Brewers have picked up the 2020 option on Pina’s contract, the team announced Monday, and declined their 2020 option on Thames’ contract.

Pina started 38 games at catcher last season after the Brewers signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, appearing in 76 games, and hit .228/.313/.411 with seven home runs in 158 at-bats.

Thames started 89 games at first base, appearing in 149. He hit .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs in 396 at-bats. Signed in 2016 following a three-year stint in the KBO League, Thames hit .241/.343/.504 with 72 home runs in three seasons with the Brewers.