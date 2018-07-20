The Machado show rolls into Miller Park

The Manny Machado show is coming to Miller Park this weekend.

Machado is the most recent addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who traded for the four-time All-Star during the break. The 26-year-old, set to be a free agent after this season, is a monster addition to the Dodgers’ infield and lineup as they try to go all in after coming up short in the 2017 World Series.

The Brewers were reportedly in the mix to land the infielder, but Baltimore opted to go with Los Angeles’ package of five prospects, which included outfielder Yusniel Diaz — ranked as MLB.com’s No. 84 prospect in baseball.

Machado is amidst a career year at the dish. Through 96 games this season, he’s mashed a .315/.387/.575 slash line with 21 doubles, 24 homers and 65 RBI. Machado is the first shortstop to lead (or perhaps, “led” now that he’s departed Baltimore) a team in homers, RBI and walks at the All-Star break since Brewers great Robin Yount in 1984.

Milwaukee hasn’t seen too much of Machado in his seven-year career, as he was locked in the cellar of the AL East for much of his time in Baltimore. But the Brewers have been able to handle Machado in the few times they’ve faced him.

In six career games against Milwaukee, Machado is 4-for-25 (.160 batting average) with three strikeouts and a walk. The Brewers swept Baltimore in three games last season at Miller Park and won two of three back in 2014, as well.

NOTABLE

— Since Miller Park opened in 2001, the Dodgers have hit 1.44 homers per game (75 in 52 contests), the best rate among any opponent.

— Max Muncy, who participated in the 2018 Home Run Derby, is the sixth Dodger to tally 20+ homers and 50+ walks before the All-Star break.

— Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich has a career .386 batting average (17-for-44) against Dodgers pitchers Rich Hill, Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood.

— Wade Miley’s start Friday night will be the 200th of his career.