Brewers lose to Marlins in 10 innings

MIAMI — Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto was at the hospital Monday night awaiting the birth of his first child and already celebrating thanks to a big hit by his backup.

Reserve catcher Bryan Holaday singled home a run with one out in the 10th inning for his first career walk-off hit to help the Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Holaday received a text message of congratulations from Realmuto moments after the game.

“He said, `No baby yet,'” Holaday said. “Maybe that put his wife into labor watching that game.”

Holaday, who came in batting .165, was in the lineup only because the Marlins placed Realmuto on the paternity list before the game.

Jesus Aguilar gave his All-Star candidacy a boost by hitting his NL-leading 23rd homer for Milwaukee.

Miami countered with homers by Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson on consecutive pitches in the seventh. Castro’s homer at the end of an 11-pitch at-bat against Josh Hader made it 2-all, and Anderson put Miami ahead by hitting the first pitch off the home run sculpture in center field.

Hader had allowed only two homers previously this year.

In a matchup of worst against first, the Marlins ended a streak of five consecutive losses to Milwaukee. Miami has the worst record and Milwaukee the best in the NL.

The Brewers fell to 21-12 in one-run games.

Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch from Corey Knebel (2-1) with one out in the 10th, Cameron Maybin walked, and both advanced on a double steal with Holaday at the plate.

“When they stole second and third, that takes a lot of the pressure off me,” Holaday said. “All I really have to do is put the ball in play.”

He bounced a grounder up the middle against the drawn-in infield. The Marlins were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position before his hit.

Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw hit a tying two-out RBI single in the eighth, ending reliever Drew Steckenrider’s streak of 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Brewers had runners at second and third with none out in the 10th, but Brad Ziegler (1-5) struck out Aguilar, and after an intentional walk, Brad Miller bounced into a double play.

“A golden opportunity, obviously,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Aguilar, one of five contenders for the final NL All-Star roster spot, pulled a 97-mph pitch from Jose Urena into the left field stands in the fourth.

Aguilar’s errant throw at first base led to an unearned run for the Marlins in the fourth. He also made a lunging barehanded catch of reliever Jeremy Jeffress’ wild toss to first on a comebacker to avert an error.

Eric Thames hit a two-out triple in the third and scored on Lorenzo Cain’s single off Urena, who gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson allowed only an unearned run in 4 2/3 innings but departed after throwing 96 pitches.

CAMPAIGN

Brewers players have been wearing T-shirts that read “We believe in Jesus” to support Aguilar’s All-Star candidacy. He began the week leading the league in slugging and OPS.

“He has been as productive as any hitter in the National League,” Counsell said before the game.

MARLINS MILESTONE

Anderson became the first Marlins rookie to reach 100 hits before the All-Star break.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (right oblique strain) is expected to be activated to start Thursday at Pittsburgh. It would be his first outing since May 8 and only his third this year. … LHP Brent Suter (forearm tightness) is playing catch but isn’t expected to be activated until after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (7-3, 3.63) is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Brewers against RHP Pablo Lopez (1-0, 5.73).