Brewers activate healthy Cain, place Braun, Pina on 10-day DL

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers activated centerfielder Lorenzo Cain off the 10-day disabled list and placed outfielder Ryan Braun and catcher Manny Pina on the DL as part of eight roster moves on Sunday.

Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs and left-handed reliever Mike Zagurski was designated for assignment. Top pitching prospect Corbin Burnes, catcher Jacob Nottingham, and infielder Nate Orf were called up from Triple-A.

Cain, who’s hitting .291 with eight homers and 26 RBIs, was in the lineup and batting third for Sunday’s series finale against Atlanta. He’s been out since June 24.

Braun, hitting .235 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs, also was on the DL with back problems in mid-May, missing six games.

Pina was placed on the DL retroactive to Saturday with a left biceps strain. He’s hitting .227 with six homers and 16 RBIs.

“He (Pina) injured himself Friday night swinging the bat,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We had some tests, there is an injury there that he is unable to swing the bat for about a week. He’ll be active after the All-Star break.”

Counsell said Braun’s injury involves trouble with his back on the right side.

“Hopefully, two weeks kind of resets him,” Counsell said.

Wilkerson, was called up Friday from Colorado Springs to make Saturday’s start against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in a 5-1 loss. Zagurski, who was called up on June 28, allowed three runs on three hits in one inning Saturday.

Burnes, a 23-year-old right-hander, was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 19 games (13 starts) at Colorado Springs, with 81 strikeouts in 78 2-3 innings. He was a combined 8-3 with a 1.67 ERA last season between Single-A Carolina and Double-A Biloxi.

“(Burnes) has been a performer,” Counsell said. “Last year he was definitely lights-out. There have been some adjustments this year. We have asked him to do some different things to prepare for the big leagues. He has a very good arm and we saw that in spring training. This is a big test for him and this is a big jump.”

Nottingham was called up for the first time in mid-April when Pina went on the DL with a right calf strain. He appeared in three games for Milwaukee, going hitless in five at-bats before being sent back down. Nottingham was on the DL with Colorado Springs from May 12 to June 5.

Orf, who made his major-league debut last week at age 28, didn’t have time to unpack after being sent down Saturday. He was called up July 2 and appeared in four games with Milwaukee, hitting .111 with one homer.

Cain, signed as a free agent after hitting .300 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs last season with Kansas City, had appeared in 72 of Milwaukee’s first 77 games, batting in the leadoff spot 59 times.