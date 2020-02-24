Brewers launch Cactus League schedule, lose 7-2 to Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers faced a pair of familiar faces as they began exhibition play in the Cactus League with a 7-2 loss to San Diego on Sunday afternoon.

Zach Davies, who pitched for the Brewers from 2015-19 before being traded to the Padres for Luis Urias in the offseason, toed the rubber for San Diego. Outfielder Trent Grisham, another piece in the Urias trade, batted second for the Padres and went 1 for 3.

Davies didn’t allow a hit and fanned one batter in two innings of scoreless work.

The Padres jumped out to a 3-0 lead after tallying two runs off Milwaukee veteran Brett Anderson in the first inning and one more off Josh Lindblom in the second.

Milwaukee responded in the third inning when Ronny Rodriguez smashed a solo homer into the left-field bleachers. The Brewers found the scoreboard again in the eighth inning on Chad Spanberger’s home run to center field, but San Diego put the game out of hand with two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to secure a Cactus League win.

Brent Suter posted a perfect 1-2-3 inning in the fifth.

The Brewers return to the field Monday afternoon for a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

