Second baseman Keston Hiura‘s latest stint in Triple-A didn’t last long.

Neither did third baseman Travis Shaw‘s return.

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled their top prospect Friday alongside versatile infielder Tyler Saladino, while optioning Shaw to Triple-A and designating utility man Hernan Perez for assignment.

Shaw has just eight hits in 17 games this month, and is batting .167/.310/.313 with two home runs since rejoining the Brewers on June 4.

Meanwhile, Hiura is hitting .321/.406/.655 with eight home runs and a 1.061 OPS in 20 games since rejoining the Missions and was recently named a Pacific Coast League All-Star.

Hiura made his Brewers debut on May 14 after Shaw suffered a wrist injury, hitting .281/.333/.531 in 17 games, but was optioned after Shaw returned to the lineup.

Saladino, who spent two games with the Brewers in April, was also named a PCL All-Star, and is hitting .288/.375/.568 with a .943 OPS and 18 doubles and two home runs in 67 games.

Perez, a Brewers regular since 2015, has also struggled at the plate recently. He has just three hits in his last 10 games, and is batting .235/.277/.383 on the season.