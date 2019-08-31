Brewers’ Hiura lands on injured list, Shaw and Gamel return

The Milwaukee Brewers’ rough week got even rougher as the team placed rookie sensation Keston Hiura on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a strained left hamstring.

Hiura was injured in Friday’s game against the Cubs, he could be seen grabbing his hamstring as he ran down the first-base line, and had to be removed early.

In 70 games this season, Hiura has a .slash line of .301/..369/.571 with 16 home runs and nine stolen bases.

Infielder Travis Shaw and outfielder Ben Gamel were recalled from Triple-A San Antonio and right-handed reliever Devin Williams was sent down to the Missions.

Shaw had been optioned to San Antonio on Aug. 9 and hit .286 with three home runs in 14 games since his return.

Gamel was optioned on Aug. 24 and was 4-for-14.

Williams has appeared in eight games for the Brewers, including pitching an inning in Friday’s loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) in nine innings.

Milwaukee, which has lost four of its last five games, is expected to add more players Sunday, when rosters can expand to 40. Both games against the Cubs begin at 1:20 p.m. and can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.