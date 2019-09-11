Brewers reinstate Keston Hiura from 10-day IL
A day after losing Christian Yelich for the season, the Milwaukee Brewers are getting one of their best young players back.
More Brewers coverage
The Brewers reinstated second baseman Keston Hiura from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, less than two weeks after losing the standout rookie to a hamstring injury.
Hiura isn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.
The 23-year-old has missed the Brewers’ last 10 games, his first absence since returning from a stint with Triple-A San Antonio on June 28.
Hiura has shined at the plate since making his MLB debut May 14, hitting .301/.369/.571 with 20 doubles and 16 home runs in 70 games.
The ninth overall pick in 2017, Hiura started the season in Triple-A, hitting .329/.407/.681 with 19 home runs and 16 doubles in 70 games across two stints with the Missions.