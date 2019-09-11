A day after losing Christian Yelich for the season, the Milwaukee Brewers are getting one of their best young players back.

The Brewers reinstated second baseman Keston Hiura from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, less than two weeks after losing the standout rookie to a hamstring injury.

Hiura isn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old has missed the Brewers’ last 10 games, his first absence since returning from a stint with Triple-A San Antonio on June 28.

Hiura has shined at the plate since making his MLB debut May 14, hitting .301/.369/.571 with 20 doubles and 16 home runs in 70 games.

The ninth overall pick in 2017, Hiura started the season in Triple-A, hitting .329/.407/.681 with 19 home runs and 16 doubles in 70 games across two stints with the Missions.